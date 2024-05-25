Al-Ain vs Yokohama FM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch AFC Champions League final

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Ain and Yokohama F.Marinos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A place in Asian football history is what Al Ain FC and Yokohama F. Marinos will be chasing when they meet in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 final on Saturday.

After taking an early lead in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final and having another goal disallowed in the first half, Al Ain appeared to be in complete control of the tie. However, Yokohama turned things around in the second period and won 2-1, thus the UAE outfit will need to win the second leg at home if they want to lift the trophy.

The Japanese outfit are bidding to win the title for the first time, while Al Ain are seeking to add a second championship, having won the inaugural edition in 2003.

Al-Ain vs Yokohama F.Marinos kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

The match will be played at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with kick-off at 5:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al-Ain vs Yokohama F.Marinos online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the AFC Champions League final match between Al Ain and Yokohama FM will be shown live on Triller TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain team news

Al Ain have been in excellent form in the AFC Champions League this season, but they are currently in rough form, having lost five of their last seven games across all competitions, as they sit third in the UAE Pro League at the moment.

Head coach Hernan Crespo will have the luxury of picking his strongest XI, with no reported injury concerns.

Al-Ain possible XI: Eisa; Mohammed, Autonne, Park, Erik; Nader, Barman, Romero, Palacios; Rahimi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Eisa, Bu Senda Defenders: Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik, Shakir, Hassan Midfielders: Park, Palacios, Trawri, Nader, Barman, Al-Baloushi, Erik Forwards: Atzili, Kaku, Santos

Yokohama F. Marinos team news

Yokohama enter this game in shaky form, having only won once in their last six games across all competitions. They currently sit in 13th place in the J-League.

Harry Kewell's side will miss the services of Takumi Kamijima after he was sent off in the second leg of the semi-final clash with Ulsan.

Yokohama F. Marinos possible XI: Popp; Matsubara, Hatanaka, Eduardo, Nagato; Sakakibara, Uenaka, Nam; Matheus, Lopes, Eiber.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Popp, Iikura, Shirasaka, Terakado Defenders: Hatanaka, Eduardo, Watanabe, Koike, Saneto, Kamijima, Kato, Koike, Matsubara, Saneto, Amano, Kato, Yoshida, Yamamura Midfielders: Kida, Watanabe, Inoue, Mizunuma, Yoshio, Koike, Yamane, Sakakibara, Ueda Forwards: Élber, Lopes, Matheus, Miyaichi, Shiogai, Murakami

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/24 Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Al-Ain AFC Champions League

