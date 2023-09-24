This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ajax vs Feyenoord: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Eredivisie
Johan Cruijff Arena
How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax are set to face Feyenoord in an Eredivisie match as they look to put their campaign back on track.

Ajax are coming into this game on the back of a six-goal thriller against Marseille in the Europa League group stage. The Amsterdam side is currently placed 13th in the Eredivisie table with one win out of four games in the league. They lost 3-1 to Twente in their recent league fixture and have managed to collect just five points from four games after an outflux of players in the summer.

Feyenoord are currently fourth in the table after five games, having picked up 11 points from those games and sitting just two points behind table toppers PSV. They are one of the four unbeaten sides in the league so far and are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Celtic in an UEFA Champions League match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ajax vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Date:September 24th, 2023
Kick-off time:1:30 pm BST
Venue:Johann Cruijff Arena

The game will be played at Johann Cruijff Arena, home of Ajax, at 1:30 pm BST on September 24.

How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on Mola TV.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax have no fresh injury concerns as all players are available for selection against Feyenoord.

Ajax predicted lineup: Gorter; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Berghuis, Tahirovic, Taylor; Borges, Brobbey, Bergwijn.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rulli, Pasveer, Gorter, Ramaj
Defenders:Borna Sosa, Josip Šutalo, Gastón Ávila, Anton Gaaei, Nick Verschuren, Jorrel Hato, Ahmetkan Kaplan, Anton Gaaei
Midfielders:Berghuis, Van de Boomen, Akpom, Taylor, Tahirovic, Salah-Eddine, Mannsverk, Vos
Forwards:Steven Bergwijn, Georges Mikautadze, Carlos Borges, Brian Brobbey

Feyenoord team news

Forward Ayase Ueda returned from international duty with an injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Stengs, Ivanusec; Paixao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Van Sas
Defenders:Nieuwkoop, Beelen, Geertruida, Hartman, Lopez, Trauner, Hancko
Midfielders:Zerrouki, Timber, van den Belt, Wieffer, Zechiël, Milambo, Lingr
Forwards:Jahanbakhsh, Ueda, Stengs, Dilrosun, Paixão, Ivanusec, Minteh, Sauer, Gimenez

Head-to-Head Record

Ajax have the upper hand in the head-to-head battle against Feyenoord as the Amsterdam side has won three of the last five encounters between the two sides.

DateMatchCompetition
April 5, 2023Feyenoord 1-2 AjaxKNVB Beker
March 19, 2023Ajax 2-3 FeyenoordEredivisie
January 22, 2023Feyenoord 1-1 AjaxEredivisie
March 20, 2022Ajax 3-2 FeyenoordEredivisie
December 19, 2021Feyenoord 0-2 AjaxEredivisie

