Lisandro Martinez admits he teases Man Utd team-mate Wout Weghorst after Dutch striker clashed with Lionel Messi at World Cup

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has revealed he teases club team-mate Wout Weghorst over his spat with Lionel Messi at the World Cup.

Weghorst and Messi clashed at World Cup

Martinez now club team-mates with Dutchman

Admits he teases forward over incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Eventual winners Argentina progressed to the semi-finals after a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in what was a fiery quarter-final. In that match, Argentina centre-back Martinez came up against his future United team-mate Weghorst, who was involved in a spat with Argentina captain Messi. Martinez has since admitted that he often "kills" Weghorst for his rivalry with Messi, but that the Dutchman takes it in his stride.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I loved seeing Messi so fired up [against the Netherlands]!" Martinez told TyC. "Here we are killing each other all the time, [Weghorst] takes it well... I say to him 'good morning, silly', I say 'silly' to him, it's already like that and he takes it well, he's a good boy, we have a good vibe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst has started every match for United since joining in January proving that, despite not yet finding the target for his new club, he forms a vital part of Erik ten Hag's plans this campaign. Aside from a rest period following his successful World Cup exploits, Martinez has also been a stalwart in United's defence, as Ten Hag's men continue to be one of the country's most in-form teams.

WHAT NEXT? Both Martinez and Weghorst expect to feature for United when they travel to Anfield on Sunday to face rivals Liverpool in a crunch Premier League matchup.