Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets sent MLS schedule warning as ex-Barcelona team-mate Riqui Puig reacts to ‘spectacular’ Inter Miami transfers

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been told that MLS is a “spectacular” landing spot for them, but Riqui Puig has sounded a scheduling warning.

Argentine icon heading to Florida

Will be joined by legendary midfielder

New challenges await in the States

WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and 2010 World Cup winner Busquets have both made the decision this summer to link up with David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami as free agents. The former Barcelona team-mates are heading to the United States following glittering careers in Europe, with new challenges being sought out by all-time greats that have captured just about every major honour. Puig, another ex-Blaugrana star, is already in MLS with the LA Galaxy and is delighted to see two familiar faces joining him in a competition that continues to grow in prestige and popularity.

WHAT THEY SAID: Puig has told AS of two marquee additions in Miami: “I think it is a league with a great future. Now that Leo and Busquets have arrived, I think they can give a lot to this league and the league can give them a lot. I think it’s a spectacular place to learn, or to finish the great careers that they have. I’m very happy for them. I have been able to speak with Busi and he is very happy. What I liked the most is that there is a high level in this league because all the teams can beat anyone and it is a league where there is a lot of competition.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While happy to talk up the quality on offer in MLS, Puig has warned Messi and Busquets that draining away days in America will take some getting used to. He added: “The thing I dislike is the trips and the time changes. I think that for a player sometimes resting well is very difficult, that’s one of the things that have been difficult for me to adapt to.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi, who has spent the last two season on the books of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash with Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.