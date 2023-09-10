Lionel Messi sends 'strength' to Morocco following deadly earthquake that killed over 2,000 people

Lionel Messi has sent a touching message to the people of Morocco following a deadly earthquake that has killed thousands of people.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Morocco has soared beyond 2,000 - as the BBC reports.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.8, hit Marrakesh and many towns on Friday night and according to the interior ministry, more than 1,400 people have serious injuries.

Moroccan internationals Sofyan Amrabat and Hakim Ziyech, who helped their country reach the semi-finals of last year's World Cup, were among those to send messages of support to those affected by the earthquake, and now Inter Miami and Argentina forward Messi has done the same.

In an Instagram story, he wrote: "My condolences to all the families of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and all the strength for the injured and the people who were affected by the terrible catastrophe."

Moroccan King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning on Saturday and ordered food, shelter and other supplies for survivors.

The epicentre of the earthquake was understood to be in the High Atlas Mountains, 44 miles south west of Marrakesh, but the tremors were also felt more than 200 miles away in the capital, Rabat, among other locations.