Luis Enrique fires 'club above everything' warning to Kylian Mbappe as striker's exile set to continue with absence from squad for Ligue 1 opener

Kylian Mbappe's exile is set to continue ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient as Luis Enrique insisted the "club is above everything".

Mbappe set to be left out of PSG squad again

Continues to train separately from first team

Striker remains adamant he's staying put

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker has been forced to train separately from Enrique's first-team group along with Julien Draxler, Gini Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes. Now the Spanish manager has all but confirmed that Mbappe would not be featuring in PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient but he hopes that the 2018 World Cup winner would find an amicable solution so that he gets to play again at Parc des Princes.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I hope and wish that, just like in the past [last summer], the same thing will happen again, and that the club and the player can reach an agreement. That’s what I would like. The philosophy of this club is very clear: that the club is above everything and I share it 100 per cent," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It also has been reported that PSG have already informed big-name players including Brazilian superstar Neymar, Marco Verratti, Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat and Renato Sanches that they are surplus to requirements and are free to seek fresh employers.

However, Enrique abstained from sharing the conversation he had with the players and insisted that his actions should speak more.

"Conversations with players are private. I will not talk about what they have said and what I have said. My words say something but my actions say more, and the actions that I take will show my ideas," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe remains adamant to run down his contract and has told the club he will not be leaving - to join Real Madrid or anyone else - this summer. It now remains to be seen if the impasse is resolved or if he makes the long-cherished move to Real Madrid in the final days of the transfer window.