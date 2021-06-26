Karius ready to make Liverpool transfer decision after admitting that Union Berlin move was wrong

The German goalkeeper headed home on a season-long loan in 2020-21 but saw little game time and now faces another big call

Loris Karius is preparing to make a decision on his Liverpool future, with the German goalkeeper admitting that a loan move to Union Berlin in 2020-21 was a mistake.

The 28-year-old headed home as he remained some way down the pecking order at Anfield and was unlikely to edge his way above the likes of Alisson and Adrian.

Having previously spent time with Besiktas in Turkey, another short-term deal was put in place, but just four appearances were taken in for Union by a man approaching the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside.

Quizzed by Bild on his immediate past and future, Karius said: "Of course, when I moved (to Union), I was told that I would play, otherwise I wouldn’t have come either.

"We looked each other in the eye at the end of the season and shook hands.

"Everyone told me that I was incredibly important to the team and that they were sorry how it went. But when you look at it all, it was certainly not exactly fair. Simply because of what was shown to me in advance.

"As of now, I’ll be at Liverpool on July 12. There is still a lot going on at the moment. Because of the European Championship and corona, the transfer market will pick up rather late. I’ll keep everything open and will make the right decision for myself."

He added: "I want to prove something to myself and the people. I am extremely hungry and motivated.

"You should never exclude anything. Last year I had left and I would have been in the Liverpool goal two weeks later due to injuries in the goalkeeping position.

"But I don’t always want to be dependent on such factors, you don’t want your colleagues to do that either. I keep all options open and will make the right decision for myself.

"It is important to me that it fits. The club has to be up for it, I have to be up for it and the coach has to be up for it. Last year taught me again that you have to exchange ideas intensively with those responsible and that you really have to pay attention to your intuition.

"I don’t know if it has to be something completely exotic. But Spain, Italy – I can already imagine something like that, if it fits."

Karius has not figured for Liverpool since his error-strewn showing against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

Reinforcements were drafted in by Jurgen Klopp that summer, with a reliable option between the sticks being sought.

Alisson has been that, Adrian provides experienced back-up and 22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher has just committed to a new long-term contract.

That is all helping to nudge Karius towards the exits, with his expiring contract also taken into account, but it remains to be seen whether La Liga and Serie A interest can be found.

