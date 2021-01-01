Kabak settled at Liverpool 'easier than someone else would' as Reds mull over transfer calls

The Turkish defender moved to Anfield on loan from Schalke during the winter window and could see that switch made permanent

Ozan Kabak claims to have settled at Liverpool "easier than someone else maybe would", with the Reds mulling over defensive transfer posers ahead of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side have the option of making Kabak's loan switch from Schalke permanent, but various other targets - including RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate - are being mooted.

Those already on the books at Anfield would appear to have the upper hand, as they can play their way into future plans, and one Turkey international believes he has what it takes to succeed in England.

Kabak has told Liverpool's official website: "Yeah, I'm quite experienced. Champions League, Bundesliga and then Premier League, I had to grow up quick.

"At that age, 18 years old, playing in the Champions League and for Galatasaray – like Liverpool – we had to win every game.

"There's a lot of fans and you need to make them happy every week. They expect a lot from you, so this makes you an adult much quicker. That's exactly what I did at the time.

"For a young lad, I've benefited a lot because obviously playing games helps you to settle into new places or a new league.

"That's why I think adaptation was not that hard for me. I mean, I settled in easier than someone else maybe would."

The Reds moved to bolster their centre-half options over the winter after seeing a string of unfortunate injuries leave them alarmingly short on cover in an important area of the field.

Kabak has overcome a slow start to life at Liverpool to take in 13 appearances so far, and boasts plenty of potential in his game at 21 years of age.

He also has the perfect role models around him on Merseyside, with Virgil van Dijk among those to have offered important nuggets of advice to a defender still learning his trade.

Kabak added: "He (Van Dijk) gave me small tips about our football mentality.

"I think defenders understand each other better and he came with some small tips about how we play or what I need to do. It helps [my] game.

"I analyse every striker before the game with the video analysis. I ask the guys who work in here [for] their videos and I work on it.

"Before the game I know which foot is stronger and what the abilities are of this striker. It helps me a lot because then it's easier to guess his next movements."

Liverpool, who sit sixth in the Premier League table with five games left to take in, will be back in action on Sunday when facing arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

