Juventus vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Real Madrid will meet in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, August 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The match will be a repeat of the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, which Real Madrid won 4-1.

Both teams are coming into the match in good form. Juventus have won their last two pre-season friendlies, beating Udinese 1-0 and then AC Milan 4-3 on penalties. Real Madrid lost the pre-season version of El Clasico against Barcelona, but managed wins against AC Milan and Manchester United.

Juventus vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30am BST Venue: Camping World Stadium

The game between Juventus and Real Madrid will be played at the Camping World Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 12.30am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The Juventus vs Real Madrid fixture will not be shown live on TV and will not be available to stream.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Moise Kean made a comeback after dealing with a muscle problem and played for nearly an hour against Milan. On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic did not take part in the match against Milan, and it remains uncertain whether he will be included in the upcoming game.

Both Nicolo Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot have been absent from the tour of the USA, along with defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Kean, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Daffara, Pinsoglio Defenders: Danilo, Gatti, De Winter, Bremer, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Cambiaso Midfielders: Weah, Soule, McKennie, Locatelli, Rovella, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Miretti, Pogba, Kostic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz, Barrenechea Forwards: Kean, Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti is likely to maintain his recently adopted 4-4-2 diamond formation, with the newly acquired Jude Bellingham anticipated to start once more in the number 10 role.

Summer signing Arda Guler has traveled back to Spain for treatment on a knee injury, and midfielder Dani Ceballos is still out of action due to a hamstring problem. Furthermore, there are doubts surrounding Ferland Mendy's availability as he deals with his own hamstring issue, and a decision on his inclusion will be made closer to kickoff.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos; Valverde, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Pineiro, Fran Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Paz Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2022 Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus Friendly August 2018 Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus International Champions Cup April 2018 Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus Champions League April 2018 Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid Champions League June 2017 Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid Champions League

