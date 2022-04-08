Juventus target three summer signings as Allegri makes recruitment push after disappointing season

Juventus are aiming to sign players in three key positions this summer as they look to recover from another disappointing season, GOAL can confirm.

The Turin giants are fourth in Serie A and eight points behind leaders AC Milan, while they crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage with a home loss to Villarreal.

The Bianconeri's only realistic chance of silverware this season is the Coppa Italia, having reached the semi-final of the tournament.

What do we know?

Juventus finished fourth in the Italian top-flight last season and a second consecutive disappointing season has left the club feeling they require substantial investment in the squad to bounce back.

GOAL can reveal that the club have discussed their plans for the summer transfer window and have come up with three areas in which they need to improve.

Their main priorities are signing a new left-back, a physical midfielder who can score goals and a good replacement for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala will leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires and the Serie A giants hope to bring in a winger who can strengthen the squad.

The club made a significant improvement to the attack in January when they brought in Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but they acknowledge that they must improve in other areas, too.

Juventus working on contract extensions

As well as new players coming in, Juve are also looking to clarify the future of some of their current players.

While Dybala is set for the exit door, there are still some players nearing the end if their contracts who could be convinced to stay.

Juan Cuadrado's deal is running out, but he has said that he wants to stay at the club. Juventus still need to work out the details of his next contract, though, and nothing is guaranteed so far.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin has also decided he would like to remain in Turin rather than leave this summer.

Full-back Mattia De Sciglio seems to be the one closest to signing an extension as the next round of talks is expected to result in a full agreement over a new deal.

Federico Bernardeschi is still a big uncertainty, however, as there is currently no news over him committing his future to the club.

