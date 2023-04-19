New legal developments could prompt a reversal of Juventus' points deduction in Serie A, which would send them into the top four.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a testimony in front of the Collegio di Garanzia, the CONI prosecutor general of sport Ugo Taucer said the Turin club's punishment for alleged financial irregularities and false accounting "has a lack of clarity in the motivation that must be appreciated and evaluated by a new judgment.” In particular, he said: "The penalty in points to the team, there is a deficiency to be evaluated in a new judgment of the federal court."

That could lead to a new trial, and in the interim period, a the return of 15 points in Serie A to Juventus. As of Wednesday, that increase would catapult the club into third place ahead of Roma.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus being allowed to finish in the top four and thus qualify for next year's Champions League would be extremely controversial and likely receive backlash from rival clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? A final resolution could now hit a significant delay given the latest developments, but Taucer's surprise admission is a major boost for the club's hopes of knocking back the points deduction.