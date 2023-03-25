'We believed in Julian Nagelsmann until 11pm on Sunday' - Bayern Munich finally go public with explanation for SHOCK sacking

Bayern Munich chiefs Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have finally broken the club's silence over the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

Naglesmann sacked and replaced by Tuchel

Bayern sit second in Bundesliga

They've won five of past 10 league matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The German club took the surprise decision to relieve Nagelsmann of his duties this week, replacing him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Nagelsmann left Bayern second in the Bundesliga – only one point off the top – and in the Champions League quarter-finals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic said: “In March of last year we had these inconsistent performances, then again in September and most recently we only won five out of 10 Bundesliga games. When the performance curve is pointing downwards, you have to react. It wasn't an easy decision."

CEO Kahn said: “We have one of the best squads in Europe. But the continuity was not getting any better. We can’t be satisfied with performance and results this year. If you look at everything, we've only won five out of 10 games in the Bundesliga – that's not our ambition."

Salihamidzic added: "We believed in Julian Nagelsmann until 11pm on Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann's last game in charge was a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. His side had won four successive matches before that and across October and November they won 10 on the bounce. Beating PSG in the Champions League last-16 across two legs was not enough to save the former Hoffenheim and Leipzig coach, either.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? They face Dortmund in a potential Bundesliga title decider on April 1 – Tuchel's first game in charge.