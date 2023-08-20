Jude Bellingham insists he feels 'ten times better' at Real Madrid following apparently acrimonious Borussia Dortmund exit

Jude Bellingham has explained just how good he feels at Real Madrid after netting three goals in his first two La Liga games.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a week that saw reports emerge that those at Borussia Dortmund are 'glad' the teenager left the club, Bellingham netted a brace in Real Madrid's 3-1 away win at Almeria, including an equaliser after Sergio Arribas had put the home side ahead. The double came after he scored on his La Liga debut at Athletic Bilbao on August 12. The Englishman has already endeared himself to the Los Blancos faithful and he's clearly feeling better than ever.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RealMadridTV after the game, Bellingham said: "I'm ten times better than I was last season. I feel really comfortable with these players and I'm learning every day. The level here is so high and I'm like a sponge, taking in everything my teammates tell me. That's why I've started the season so well. I have to keep helping the team. There are loads of games still to come and I have to keep contributing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has certainly been a fast start for Bellingham at Madrid with even his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, surprised at how quickly he's slotted into one of the best sides in the world. He already feels like one of the first names on the team sheet at the Bernabeu and has played the large majority of Real Madrid's two La Liga outings thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? He'll be looking to build on his fast start when Real Madrid travel to Celta Vigo on August 25 as they go in search of a third consecutive league victory.