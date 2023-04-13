'It was a pleasure' - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Rudi Garcia after Al-Nassr sacking

Cristiano Ronaldo published a farewell message to Instagram following the sacking of manager Rudi Garcia.

Al-Nassr sack manager Rudi Garcia

Cristiano Ronaldo posts farewell message

Ambitious plans for the next appointment

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr announced the sacking of manager Rudi Garcia just eight months after his appointment. Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club earlier this year, published a farewell message for the manager wishing him all the best for his future endeavors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr want to secure a manager of similar stature to continue their growth. The club is currently in second position behind Al-Ittihad with eight games to go in the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR Al-NASSR? The Riyadh-based club is in search for a new manager and are being linked with two former Real Madrid coaches, Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho. Under-19 head coach Dinko Jelicic has been appointed on an interim basis ahead of their big match against Al-Hilal on Tuesday.