Inter v Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Inter and Juventus on TV in the United Kingdom.

Inter will face Juventus in a Serie A clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

The hosts will face Juventus for the 180th time in the top flight, as this match becomes the fixture with the most matches in Serie A history. The Bianconeri have won 86 times, 48 for the Nerazzurri, and on 45 occasions the two traditional rivals have shared the spoils.

Juventus won 2-0 against Inter in the reverse fixture and could win both games against them in a single Serie A season for the first time since 2019/20. Massimiliano Allegri's men have been in fine form in front of the net as only Napoli (23) have scored more goals than Juventus (20) in Serie A in 2023.

Meanwhile, Inter have won only two of their last five league matches, and their hopes of winning the Scudetto have vanished as they are a whopping 18 points behind Napoli.

Fifth-placed Roma are within three points and they can hardly afford any further slip-ups if they want to keep holding on to the second spot.

Inter vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Juventus Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app

Inter team news and squad

Inter are likely to miss Milan Skriniar (back problem), Robin Gosens (leg injury) and Alessandro Bastoni (muscular problem) for this clash. The rest of the squad are fit for selection.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz. Defenders De Vrij, Acerbi, D'Ambrosio, Fontanarosa, Dimarco, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti. Midfielders Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni. Forwards Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Juventus team news and squad

The Bianconeri will miss Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci, and Alex Sandro with injuries. Arkadiusz Milik has returned to training, and Federico Chiesa featured against Freiburg, which indicates that the duo are likely to be available against Inter.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic