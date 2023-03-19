Inter v Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter will face Juventus in a Serie A clash at the San Siro on Sunday.
The hosts will face Juventus for the 180th time in the top flight, as this match becomes the fixture with the most matches in Serie A history. The Bianconeri have won 86 times, 48 for the Nerazzurri, and on 45 occasions the two traditional rivals have shared the spoils.
Juventus won 2-0 against Inter in the reverse fixture and could win both games against them in a single Serie A season for the first time since 2019/20. Massimiliano Allegri's men have been in fine form in front of the net as only Napoli (23) have scored more goals than Juventus (20) in Serie A in 2023.
Meanwhile, Inter have won only two of their last five league matches, and their hopes of winning the Scudetto have vanished as they are a whopping 18 points behind Napoli.
Fifth-placed Roma are within three points and they can hardly afford any further slip-ups if they want to keep holding on to the second spot.
Inter vs Juventus date & kick-off time
How to watch Inter vs Juventus on TV & live stream online
In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.
Inter team news and squad
Inter are likely to miss Milan Skriniar (back problem), Robin Gosens (leg injury) and Alessandro Bastoni (muscular problem) for this clash. The rest of the squad are fit for selection.
Inter possible XI: Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku
Goalkeepers
Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz.
Defenders
De Vrij, Acerbi, D'Ambrosio, Fontanarosa, Dimarco, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti.
Midfielders
Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni.
Forwards
Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.
Juventus team news and squad
The Bianconeri will miss Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci, and Alex Sandro with injuries. Arkadiusz Milik has returned to training, and Federico Chiesa featured against Freiburg, which indicates that the duo are likely to be available against Inter.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.
Defenders
Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, De Sciglio.
Midfielders
Locatelli, Fagioli, Rabiot, Kostic, Paredes, Miretti, Cuadrado, Barrenechea.
Forwards
Chiesa, Iling Junior, Di Maria, Soule, Vlahovic, Milik.