Inter release Eriksen following serious health scare for Danish playmaker at Euro 2020

Serie A champions Inter have agreed to terminate the contract of Christian Eriksen, with the Danish midfielder unable to play competitive football in Italy following a serious health scare at Euro 2020.

A statement from Inter reads: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent. The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

