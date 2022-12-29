Incredible Pele skills video shows Brazil legend performed signature moves of Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane & more before they did them

Footage shows some of football's biggest modern stars using skills that were originally used by Pele in a tribute to the late Brazilian icon.

In tribute to the late, great Pele, who has died aged 82 following a battle with illness, a compilation emerged on social media which highlights just how influential he was in shaping the modern game.

The footage shows the likes of Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and more all using a skill, then cutting back to Pele who seemingly inspired the moves.

Pele's influence on the game was profound. After breaking into the Santos first team at 15, he went on to fire Brazil to World Cup glory at just 17 in 1958 and forged a legacy that cemented him as one of the greatest players ever.

His skillset was like nothing else of the time, and his eye for goal was just as jaw-dropping. Following a battle with cancer that saw him hospitalised at the end of November, he passed away on December 29.