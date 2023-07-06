In demand! USMNT and Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun wanted by five clubs in summer transfer window as £50m asking price is set

Arsenal-owned striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly wanted by five clubs outside of England as interest in his services continues to build.

Starred on loan at Reims last season

Gunners open to summer sale

Wanted by teams in Italy, France & Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old frontman saw his stock soar last season when hitting 21 goals during a loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims. Balogun has also become a senior international with the United States - with the New York native turning his back on England following an allegiance tug of war.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His goal account has already been opened for the USMNT and a big decision is about to be made at club level – with another loan move away from Emirates Stadium being ruled out. Any deal done in the summer window will not come cheap, with Arsenal said to have placed a £50 million ($64m) asking price around his neck.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That figure has not put off an ever-growing list of suitors, with the Daily Mail claiming that AC Milan, Inter, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig are all keen. Balogun is also attracting interest from Premier League clubs, but a move away from England is considered to be the most likely option.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Balogun remains under contract at Arsenal until 2025, but he has taken in just 10 competitive appearances for his parent club – with two Europa League goals recorded across those outings back in 2020.