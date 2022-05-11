'I will say goodbye' - Chiellini confirms Juventus exit after Coppa Italia final defeat

Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season, concluding speculation about his future at the club, following the Bianconeri's Coppa Italia loss to Inter on Wednesday.

The veteran defender, who first joined the club in 2004 and has emerged as one of its key figures over their past decade of dominance, had already been coy about his future in Turin, even amid announcing his retirement from the Italy national team.

But after a 4-2 extra-time defeat in Rome ensured a first season without silverware at the club for over a decade, Chiellini has now confirmed he will bid farewell to Allianz Stadium after nearly two decades.

What has Chiellini said about his Juventus exit?

"We had these ten magnificent years, [and] it’s up to the lads to continue now," the veteran defender stated in his post-match comments. "I did everything I could, [and] I hope that I left something.

"On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, [and] then, if I’ve still got something in the tank, I might have a run-out in Florence. It is my choice, 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I’ve said I didn’t want to finish struggling.

"I gave it my all. Soon, I will be the biggest Juventus fan! After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off."

Chiellini brings glittering stay to a close

The 37-year-old's departure will bring to an end a near-two-decade playing association with the club, during which he has emerged as one of the most iconic footballers in both Bianconeri and Azzurri history.

With Juventus, Chiellini has won 20 major honours across his career, including nine Scudetto triumphs and five Coppa Italia victories, as well as twice making the final of the Champions League.

Coupled with his impending retirement from Italy duty - having steered them to Euro 2020 glory last year before failing to reach a second successive World Cup with Qatar 2022 - it means that he leaves behind a legacy matched by few others as he prepares for his next steps.

