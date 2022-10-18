Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A big knockout clash is on the cards this week - here's everything you need to know...

The 2022-23 DFB-Pokal continues this week, as Borussia Dortmund make the trip to face Hannover 96 at HDI-Arena. The Black and Yellow will look to take another step towards silverware this season in an early knockout encounter.

But with this competition having thrown up its share of giant-killings over the past few years, the visitors will surely be wary of suffering a shock upset.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Hannover vs Dortmund date & kick-off time

Game: Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund Date: October 19, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Hannover vs Dortmund on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN2.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN2 fuboTV

Hannover squad & team news

Perched fifth in the second tier, 2.Bundesliga outfit Hannover welcome their heavyweight visitors with an air of nothing-to-lose bravado.

They are the rank outsiders in this contest - but they'll know Dortmund are far from infallible. Opportunities will present themselves - if they can withstand early pressure.

Position Players Goalkeepers Zieler, Weinkauf, Stahl Defenders Çelebi, Arrey-Mbi, Neumann, Köhn, Dehm, Muroya, Börner, Krajnc Midfielders Kunze, Leopold, Ernst, Schaub, Uhlmann, Foti, Walbrecht, Ondoua, Kerk Forwards Weydandt, Beier, Nielsen, Stolze, Tresoldi, Teuchert

Dortmund squad and team news

Led by a blinding season for England international Jude Bellingham, Dortmund have shown some serious mettle this term, even as they remain plagued by defensive lapses once again.

Still, they are odds-on to make short work of this clash, and will be determined to ensure that it does not get dragged out into a scrappy affair.