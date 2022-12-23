Guardiola reveals Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned 'overweight' from England World Cup duty & 'cannot play' in current condition

Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been criticised by manager Pep Guardiola after returning from the World Cup out of shape.

Phillips played just twice at World Cup

Both appearances as a substitute

Seemingly hasn't kept himself fit post-Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? After the break for the 2022 World Cup, City were back in competitive action last night as they took on and beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. However, their English midfielder was not included in the squad and his manager has now revealed that it is because he is in no shape to play.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Phillips by the press, Guardiola explained: "He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play."

When pushed on why the midfielder hasn't been able to stay fit despite being away with England, his managed said: "No, no, no. Absolutely. That's why he cannot play. When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot."

Finally, Guardiola was asked if it was disappointing. He replied: "It's a private conversation with Kalvin."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City paid Leeds United £42m to sign Phillips in the summer but injuries have stopped him from making more than just a single Premier League appearance. He would have been hoping to improve upon that in the second half of the season but this has been a disappointing return to Manchester.

WHAT NEXT FOR PHILLIPS? City take on Phillips' former side Leeds on December 28 in the Premier League. At this stage, it seems unlikely that he will play any part in the match.