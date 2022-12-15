Avram Glazer delivers update on Man Utd sale as talk of takeover interest from Apple & Amazon rumbles on

Avram Glazer says the “process is proceeding” when it comes to a possible sale of Manchester United, with takeover talk continuing to rage.

WHAT HAPPENED? Supporters at Old Trafford are eager to see unpopular owners sell up and move on, with the news that the Glazer family are open to offers for the Premier League heavyweights warmly received by an ambitious fan base. There has been talk of multinational tech companies Apple and Amazon expressing interest in United, but for now, there is no update to get Red Devils followers excited.

WHAT THEY SAID: Avram Glazer told The Athletic when quizzed on a possible takeover timescale: “It’s not necessarily a sale, it’s a process and we’re going forward with the process, so we’ll see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on how many parties have shown interest, the American businessman added while in Qatar to take in France’s World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco: “I’m here to really watch the World Cup but I appreciate your interest. That’s the update, it’s the process and the process is proceeding.”

WHAT NEXT? United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to see fresh investment arrive in Manchester, with the Dutch tactician eager to strengthen a squad that sits fifth in the Premier League table at present but is still in the hunt for a top-four finish alongside bids for Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League glory.