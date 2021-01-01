Giroud set to remain at Chelsea in January despite Juventus interest

The Blues striker will stay put in west London for now but question marks remain over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge

Olivier Giroud is set to stay at in the January transfer window despite being flattered by interest from giants .

Frank Lampard will get his wish to keep the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge for another six months as pressure grows over his position in charge of the club.

Giroud's contract expires in June 2021 and there is no specific clause that Chelsea can invoke to extend it, having used an option to keep him for another year in 2020.

More teams

The Blues would therefore need to agree a new deal with the 34-year-old for him to continue in west London, with Giroud having spoken to Le Dauphine Libere about his situation.

He said: "The ambition is to win something with Chelsea this season. The rest of my career, in the short term, I see it at Chelsea. Now we know that things are going very quickly in football, for good and bad [reasons]. I want to keep a cool head and concentrate on the pitch.

"My contract at Chelsea will end in June, even though I have the option to stay for another year. We will discuss it at the end of the year.

"But, once again, I have the ambition to win something with Chelsea this season because I have high hopes linked to the quality of our squad."

The Blues are open to keeping Giroud beyond his current deal, in part due to his leadership and standing within the dressing room.

The former forward and his family are also known to be settled in London although he almost moved to Inter in January 2020 and has since attracted interest from Juventus, with a possible future destination.

Juve head coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed he was interested in signing Giroud on January 3, but the Serie A champions have now moved onto other targets, with Fabio Quagliarella the latest to emerge as a possible new signing.

"He'd be handy!" Pirlo replied when DAZN asked about him signing Giroud.

"The window opens tomorrow, we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."

Article continues below

As well as winning a trophy with Chelsea, Giroud's biggest ambition is to lead the line for at the upcoming tournament that's due to be held in the summer of 2021.

He will then seek to remain at a leading club in one of Europe's top leagues which would rule out a move to or the Chinese .

The Blues have an option to extend the contracts of Thiago Silva and Lucas Piazon but back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to leave, with his deal due to expire at the end of the season.