Gavi becomes Spain's youngest-ever player after being named in starting line-up vs Italy

Barcelona prodigy Gavi will become the youngest player ever to appear in a senior Spain international after being picked to start Wednesday's UEFA Nations League clash with Italy.

The 17-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season so far for Barcelona.

And he has now received his chance with the national team after being called up by Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Record-breaker

Gavi was picked alongside Barca team-mate Sergio Busquets and Atletico Madrid's Koke in a three-man Roja midfield against the reigning European champions.

And when the ball starts rolling in the Nations League encounter, he will make history.

At 17 years and 62 days he is the youngest man ever to pull on the Spain shirt, breaking a record previously set by Angel Zubieta in 1936.

Fellow Blaugrana wonderkid Ansu Fati came close to breaking the record himself last year, making his Spain bow at 17 years and 308 days to become the second-youngest debutant after Zubieta.

The bigger picture

Gavi has been with Barcelona since the age of 11, having been recruited initially from Betis' youth system.

His march through the Catalan academy has since been dizzying, as he signed his first professional contract in September 2020 and one year later, just weeks after his 17th birthday, received his first-team bow in La Liga against Getafe.

To date Gavi has made seven appearances for Barca in all competitions, although he is still waiting for his first competitive goal.

