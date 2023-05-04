Fred forgiveness! Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag puts midfielder back in Premier League starting XI vs Brighton for first time since 7-0 thrashing

Fred is making his first Premier League start since the 7-0 hammering by Liverpool two months ago as Manchester United visit Brighton on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag recalled Fred to his starting line-up against Brighton, the first time the Brazilian has started a league match since the 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool on March 5. The midfielder was named in the line-up at the Amex Stadium at the expense of Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer, who dropped to the bench after starting in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fred has been in and out of the United team this season since the arrival of Casemiro, though Eriksen's ankle injury led to him getting a consistent run of games between January and March. However, he had not started a game since the humiliating defeat at Anfield despite remaining fit. He was at fault for Liverpool's opening goal against Liverpool, failing to track Andy Robertson and being unable to prevent him passing to goalscorer Cody Gakpo.

Fred did start United's next match against Real Betis in the Europa League as Ten Hag repeated the same line-up that had been embarrassed by Liverpool but he was dropped for the next league game against Southampton. He was also benched for the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and the semi-final against Brighton although he came on in both games.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Brighton, United visit West Ham on Sunday hoping to take another step towards securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.