Frank Lampard considering DROPPING Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea’s clash with Brighton as the Blues’ goalkeeper search rages on

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, is looking to start Edouard Mendy instead of Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Blues' weekend clash against Brighton. Kepa's parry in the clash against Real Madrid led to the home team scoring the first goal as it's opened the floodgates for an iconic win for the Spanish heavyweights. With Lampard trusting Mendy more than Kepa, the former Blues' midfielder could look to play Mendy and give him some game time before the return leg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kepa had displaced Mendy under the reign of Graham Potter but could lose his spot once again after the arrival of Lampard. Frank preferred the Senegalese international during his first stint at Stamford Bridge and could once again opt to start the out-of-favour goalkeeper on Saturday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are also keeping their eyes on other transfer targets including the likes of David Raya, Andre Onana, and Gregor Kobel. Chelsea have been reluctant to extend Mendy's contract while Kepa's massive wage bill could mean that he could also be shown the exit door if a good offer arrives.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With the Blues scheduled to host Real Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League fixture next week, Lampard's decision to start Mendy against Brighton could see the keeper return to duty against Los Blancos as well. If Lampard's troops have to turn around a two goal deficit they'll need their goalkeeper to not concede any more goals.