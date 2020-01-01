FIFA 21 Team of the Week: Kane and Lewandowski headline squad
Star forwards Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are two of the players who have been named to the Team of the Week on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
Kane scored a pair of goals at Tottenham demolished Manchester United 6-1 at the weekend, while Bayern star Lewandowski scored all four of his side's goals in a 4-3 victory over Hertha Berlin.
The pair of star forwards are joined by Erling Haaland on the front line after the Borussia Dortmund star scored a pair in his side's 4-0 win over Freiburg.
Jack Grealish also makes the team after scoring a pair of goals in Aston Villa's shock 7-2 win over Liverpool while Ollie Watkins, who had a hat-trick, is among the substitues.
Allan Saint-Maximin is the other Premier League player to make the starting XI while Everton star James Rodriguez also has been named in the substitutes.
The back line is anchored by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who continued his strong start to the season by shutting out Levante in a 2-0 win for the Blancos.
In defence, there are a pair of left-backs in Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, with RB Leipzig centre-back Marcel Hastenberg rounding out the back line.
There is also a place in midfield for Real Betis veteran Joaquin, as well as Portugal and Lille star Renato Sanches.
FUT Team of the Week
GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90 OVR
CB: Marcel Hastenberg (RB Leipzig) - 84 OVR
LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - 84 OVR
LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 83 OVR
LM: Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) - 83 OVR
RM: Joaquin (Real Betis) - 83 OVR
LM: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 83 OVR
CM: Renato Sanches (Lille) - 82 OVR
ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 92 OVR
ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89 OVR
ST: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 86 OVR
Substitutes
GK: Rafal Gikiewicz (Augsburg) - 81 OVR
CB: Jose Luis Palomino (Atalanta) - 81 OVR
LM: Davidson (Alanyaspor) - 81 OVR
LM: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) - 81 OVR
RM: James Rodriguez (Everton) - 84 OVR
ST: Angel Rodriguez (Getafe) - 82 OVR
ST: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 81 OVR
LM: Sercan Sararer (Turkgucu Munchen) - 74 OVR
CM: Alexander Ring (New York City FC) - 80 OVR
RM: Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) - 75 OVR
RM: Danny Grant (Bohemians) - 70 OVR
ST: Ibrahima Niane (Metz) - 78 OVR