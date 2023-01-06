Fati responds to critics of Barcelona form after ending nine-game run without a goal

Ansu Fati has responded to critics of his recent form at Barcelona by vowing to continue giving his all for the Liga giants.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old forward, who is still considered to be one of the hottest prospects in world football, has endured a tough time with injuries in recent years. That has contributed to just four goals being recorded this season, with a nine-game barren run for Barca and Spain brought to an end in his latest outing as he netted a dramatic extra-time winner in a 4-3 Copa del Rey victory over third-tier minnows CF Intercity.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fati has told Mundo Deportivo of being back among the goals and offering the perfect response to any doubters: “I am very happy for the goal and for going through, a striker always feels confident to score. Although there is a lot of talk, I am calm, working every day because with work everything will come, I will give everything for this club and for the fans who support me so much.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona’s next outing is set to see them take in a trip to Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with Fati confident that Xavi’s side can pick up a positive result at Wanda Metropolitano that would allow them to cement their standing at the top of La Liga, despite the Blaugrana struggling for consistency of late. He added: “We have no doubts, we are still leaders in the league and we have an opportunity to continue being so, in the dressing room we are convinced of what we are doing. We know it will be difficult, it is true that beating them last year with a great game was a turning point for us, but that was at our ground and there it will be more complicated, it is a difficult stadium, but we are convinced that we can go out and win to continue being leaders.”

WHAT NEXT? Fati will be hoping to make another decisive contribution against Atletico, with the talented forward eager to rediscover the form that saw him to land a new contract at Camp Nou in October 2021 that includes a €1 billion (£846m/$1.16bn) release clause.