Explained: Why Man Utd vs Arsenal friendly went to penalties despite Red Devils winning 2-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Manchester United ran out 2-0 winners in their friendly date with Premier League rivals Arsenal, but the game in New Jersey still went to penalties.

Fernandes & Sancho on target

Post-game shootout agreed

Eriksen scores winner after Vieira miss

WHAT HAPPENED? First-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho gave the Red Devils a morale-boosting victory over familiar foes at MetLife Stadium, with defensive mistakes costing the Gunners dear. United also prevailed 5-3 in a post-game shootout, with Erik ten Hag’s side converting all of their efforts from 12 yards. Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen were all successful from the spot, with Fabio Vieira’s miss for Arsenal proving decisive.

WHY DID MAN UTD VS ARSENAL GO TO PENALTIES? Those in attendance were treated to a penalty contest as it was decided before a ball was kicked that a shootout would take place. Ten Hag and his opposite number Mikel Arteta were eager to see their respective sides practice spot-kicks in front of a capacity crowd – as they may find themselves in a similar situation during the 2023-24 campaign when it comes to domestic and European competition. New United goalkeeper Andre Onana did not get an early opportunity to impress following his transfer from Inter, with Tom Heaton filling in between the sticks, but Vieira sent his effort sailing over the crossbar as neither keeper produced a save in the shootout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time that United have been involved in a friendly penalty contest, as they prevailed 9-8 in an International Champions Cup clash with AC Milan back in 2018 following a 1-1 draw with the Serie A giants.

WHAT'S NEXT? United will be back in friendly action against Wrexham on Tuesday, while Arsenal are set to face Barcelona on Wednesday, with both sides readying themselves for the start of Premier League action in 2023-24. The Gunners also have a Community Shield clash with Manchester City to come before then.