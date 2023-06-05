Exclusive: Lionel Messi asks to DELAY Al-Hilal move until 2024 as he angles for Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has asked Saudi side Al-Hilal to delay his move there until 2024, GOAL understands, fuelling speculation of a reunion with Barcelona.

The Argentine's representatives held a meeting with a Saudi delegation on Monday, and requested that they postpone an expected move to the Pro League until 2024, according to GOAL sources.

However, the Saudi representatives told Messi their offer next year will be different from the €500-million-per year (£435m/$541m) deal currently on the table.

Messi's decision comes just hours after his father admitted that he would love to return to Barcelona, and La Liga accepted the Blaugrana's so-called financial viability plan to allow the arrival of the club legend.

MORE TO FOLLOW...