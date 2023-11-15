If Euro 2024 started tomorrow what would be your England starting XI?

The Three Lions have already booked their place at next summer's finals - but who would you pick if the tournament started right now?

England have cruised into the Euro 2024 finals, where Gareth Southgate will be aiming to lead his side to a first trophy since 1966. The Three Lions have a plethora of options, especially in attack, with some in contention now likely to slip out of the picture, while others may still be able to force their way in.

But if the tournament were to start tomorrow, and if current injury status wasn't taken into account, who would be in your starting XI? See what you think to our team and let us know who you would pick in the comments below! 👇

Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Bellingham, Foden; Maddison, Kane, Saka.