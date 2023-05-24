Erik ten Hag teases Man Utd interest in Neymar: 'When we have news we will tell you'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped when pressed on his club's interest in Neymar but did not rule out a move for the PSG star

  • Ten Hag did not rule out move for Neymar
  • Brazilian is out of favour at PSG
  • United were interested in him in 206

WHAT HAPPENED? The United manager gave a mischievous answer when asked what he thought of Neymar after French newspaper L'Equipe reported that the club have been offered the chance to sign the out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When we have news we will tell you," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's Premier League match against Chelsea on Thursday.

More to follow...

