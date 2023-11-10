Raheem Sterling's Euro 2024 hopes are in tatters: Is England boss Gareth Southgate making a monumental error?

The Chelsea winger was left out of a Three Lions squad for the fifth time in a row, making it highly likely he'll miss Euro 2024 - right call?

Gareth Southgate raised eyebrows on Thursday as he named his latest England squad for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, with Raheem Sterling's name once again absent from the list.

The Chelsea forward has been in impressive form at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and, as acknowledged by Southgate, played a pivotal role in helping the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final, as well as the semi-final of World Cup 2018 and the quarters four years later.

However, with just one more international squad selection to come before the European Championship finals next year, Sterling looks nowhere near being in Southgate's thoughts and is now likely to miss out on the tournament. Do England just possess better options or is the England boss making a big mistake?

