Eden Hazard rejects chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami despite being released by Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has reportedly declined to join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami as he prefers to stay in Europe.

Hazard turned down Inter Miami offer

Not interested in moving to the USA

Anderlecht move also ruled out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian is a free agent after he was released by Real Madrid in the summer. There were reports that Inter Miami, the MLS outfit co-owned by David Beckham, were keen to get him on board to build a star-studded squad including Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, according to Voetbalkrant, Hazard has turned down the offer to move to the United States as he prefers to continue his career in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rumors suggested a potential return to Belgium with Anderlecht, but the club has ruled out a move for the former Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker. He has insisted that he does not want to retire but is struggling to find a new club after he was labelled as a flop following a miserable spell in the Spanish capital where he managed only seven goals and four assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Anderlecht ruling out a move for Hazard, it remains to be seen if other European clubs will express interest in the attacker. He was awarded a hero's farewell in Brussels after he announced his decision to retire from international duty after the 2022 World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Hazard's desire to stay in Europe may limit his potential options. However, it remains to be seen if his status as a free agent draws the attention of potential employers.