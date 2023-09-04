With the release nearly in sight, GOAL lets you know if there will be an EA FC 24 demo.

The talk up is getting louder. Gamers worldwide are eager to get their adrenaline rushing to its peak amid the race to get their hands on EA Sports 24.

New features to expect, and lots of new ways to play, can fans get a feel of the game before the official worldwide release?

With the emergence of different editions in the EA Sports' FIFA replacement entertainer - be it the Standard edition or the Ultimate edition - there is one big question that lurks around.

Will there be an EA Sports FC 24 demo?

FIFA demos, the way fans may recall, had a try out mode with a few available teams to pick and use as well as new new titles in Kick-Off mode. However, the last demo was seen way back ahead of the FIFA 20 version, and it's probably not coming back!

The subject of the matter is instead directed towards getting the early access on PlayStation & Xbox, pretty much making the demos that much more redundant.

