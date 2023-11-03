Dele Alli free to play again? Everton and Tottenham open talks to restructure deal for midfielder

Tottenham and Everton are in talks to restructure a transfer deal to enable Dele Alli's reintegration to the first-team squad at Goodison Park.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dele's move to Everton in 2022 involved no up-front fee but included a number of conditional clauses, including a payment of £10million ($12.4m) triggered when the 27-year-old plays 20 games for the club. While he remains well short of full fitness, ESPN has reported that the two clubs are in talks about changing their agreement in order to facilitate the player's return to first-team action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Spurs star last played for Besiktas in February when he was on loan from Everton before taking a hiatus from the game. After entering rehabilitation, the former England midfielder subsequently revealed a string of devastating revelations about his childhood including being the victim of sexual abuse and dealing drugs at the age of eight.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? While the entire football world hopes to see Dele back on the pitch soon, his club will be looking for another valuable Premier League win against Brighton at Goodison on Saturday.