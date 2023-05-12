Declan Rice for £120m? Thomas Frank thinks Brentford star Ivan Toney is worth even more than Arsenal target

Brentford manager Thomas Frank stated that striker Ivan Toney has more worth than West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Brentford's upcoming Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday, manager Frank remarked that Toney would cost more than West Ham captain Rice, who is valued at more than £100m by the Hammers when asked how much the striker is worth in his pre-match presser (via London Football News).

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think Declan Rice is a fantastic player. Goalscorers are normally more expensive. What will you pay for a striker that will guarantee you 20+ goals – and this is 20 goals for a mid-table club. What can he do in a bigger club? I love Ivan and I think it’s fantastic what he has achieved here – and there’s more for him to achieve here, no doubt about that. I think he’ll only get better," said Frank when asked about Toney's value and West Ham's evaluation of Rice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney is having an amazing season with Brentford having scored 20 goals in the league across 33 appearances. His excellent performances this year have linked him with a potential move to bigger clubs such as Chelsea in the next campaign.

Rice too has been excellent for West Ham this season despite the club's otherwise below-par performance, as a result being linked with a move to bigger clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United. While the Hammers will ask a large fee of around £120m and do their best to retain him, it is unlikely that he remains at the club.

"We hope Dec stays, we would love him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case. That is one of the scenarios. Our plans are to have Dec here but we are also fully aware there is a good chance that we won’t have him," remarked West Ham manager David Moyes in his pre-match presser.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENTFORD? Brentford will take on West Ham on May 14, Sunday, with a win giving The Bees a slight chance of qualifying for Europe next season.