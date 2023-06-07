David de Gea plans to stay at Manchester United another two years amid interest from Saudi Arabia, despite Erik ten Hag offering him no assurances.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard sees his current contract at Old Trafford expire at the end of the month, with the uncertainty from the club's protracted takeover saga delaying the finalisation of an extension. Saudi Arabia are reportedly ready to pounce on the United 'keeper, according to talkSPORT, as they continue their lavish summer spending spree on the world's best players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the report continues that, despite this interest, De Gea will reject an approach from the Gulf State in favour of a prolonged stay in Manchester. TalkSPORT claims that a two-year deal has already been agreed with United, and is merely waiting for approval from the board before it is made official. The new contract will see De Gea take a pay-cut, given that he is currently one of the club's highest earners on a reported £375,000 ($467,000) per week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As has been previously reported, though, a new deal will not necessarily translate to guaranteed playing time. Ten Hag has openly stated that De Gea will not remain his number one if he stays beyond the current campaign, as issues with the goalkeeper's footwork and a tendency for calamitous mistakes are well documented. Names such as Anderlecht's Bert Verbruggen and Gregor Kobel of Dortmund have been mooted to come in as competition for the Spaniard.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The club, its fan base and Ten Hag likely cannot wait to see the end of the stagnated takeover saga, in order to be able to kick-start preparations for next season. Recent developments suggest Sheikh Jassim's Qatari group had submitted one final take-it-or-leave-it bid, with a deadline set for this Friday.