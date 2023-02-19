Is Darwin Nunez the new Fernando Torres for Liverpool? Rafa Benitez explains similarities between Reds strikers

Rafael Benitez has compared Darwin Nunez to former Liverpool star Fernando Torres and explained the similarities between the two forwards.

WHAT HAPPENED? Benitez managed Torres at Liverpool between 2007 and 2010 and pointed out the similarities that he sees in the Spaniard and current Reds striker Nunez.

Nunez has had an underwhelming start at Liverpool since joining them in the summer. The Uruguayan has scored just six goals in 17 Premier League appearances thus far, but Spanish coach Benitez admires the striker's ability to make space for himself and pose a constant threat in front of goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Benitez said: "I will tell you my feeling. You are watching the game and saying great runs, not that great finisher, don’t be worried. As a manager, you are really worried because you can see him in front of the keeper all of the time, and he can do that.

"He has the pace to run in behind, and he is a threat. After he will score more or less goals, but he is a threat, so for you as a manager it is someone you have to worry about and talk with your defenders about that. He is a threat."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Comparing the current Reds star to Torres, the Spaniard opined: "Fernando, one of the issues at the beginning was that - he was not a great finisher. Little by little, because he was in front of the ‘keeper so many times, he could have more time and more composure, I would put the ball here or there but at the beginning, he was great as a player, but here in England, because the defenders are wider and stronger, in the space he was killing them and having more chances."

WHAT NEXT FOR DARWIN NUNEZ? The striker will be next seen in action on Tuesday when Jurgen Klopp's side face reigning champions Real Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 match.