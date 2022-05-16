Dani Alves wants Barcelona contract extension as Brazil full-back eyes World Cup spot

The love story between Barcelona and Dani Alves may continue beyond this season, GOAL understands.

The Brazil full-back, who rejoined the club last November, signed a contract at Camp Nou that will expire in the summer.

However, he has his heart set on playing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year and believes staying at the Blaugrana may be his best chance of making the Selecao squad.

What do we know about Dani Alves' future?

GOAL has learned that the 39-year-old has told Barcelona that he wants to extend his contract with the club until the end of 2022.

Barca are satisfied with the veteran's performances since his return to the club and his agents believe the Camp Nou outfit will grant his wish.

Alves' current contract includes a €100,000 salary and a bonus of €3 million if he played 60 per cent of the games.

Dani Alves has played 16 games of the 22 for which he was eligible. Those figures do not count the Europa League because he was not registered as part of the squad.

Therefore, he has played 72.7% of the team's matches in that time period and eligible to get the bonus.

The salary he will be offered for next season will likely be similar to his current deal.

After the World Cup, the two parties will sit down again to discuss whether they want to extend the partnership until the end of the 2022-23 season or to let him leave in the winter.

How has Dani Alves played this season?

Alves has played 13 times in La Liga since January for Xavi's side, starting all but one of those matches.

He also featured twice in the Copa del Rey and in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final defeat against Real Madrid.

Barca have already secured the runner-up spot in La Liga ahead of their last game of the season at home against Villarreal.

