Dani Alves names his favourite right-backs in football and says Alexander-Arnold has got 'world-class skills'

Barcelona star Dani Alves has hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Achraf Hakimi as his favourite right-backs in football today.

The Brazil international is considered one of the greatest players to ever have filled the position due to his exploits at Barca.

But the 38-year-old has been impressed by the Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain stars who have emerged as some of the best around.

What has been said?

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much," Alves told FourFourTwo. "He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills.

"I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi.

"They mix strength with technique and are also great players.

"The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles, but they all know how to do the job."

How have the trio performed this season?

Alexander-Arnold and James have established themselves as the top right-backs in the Premier League.

The Liverpool star has scored two goals this season and chipped in with a personal best 16 assists in all competitions to help Jurgen Klopp's side get back in the Premier League title race.

James, meanwhile, has scored six goals for Chelsea this term and made seven assists in all competitions. The 22-year-old's performances this term have solidified his status as a real star for the Blues.

Hakimi was snapped up by PSG from Inter last summer after an incredible season for the reigning Serie A champions.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid man immediately cemented his place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI and has scored three goals and set up four to help them build a strong lead at the top of Ligue 1.

