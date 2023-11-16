Cyprus vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 qualifier today

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Cyprus and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

While Spain have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals, eliminated Cyprus will be playing for pride when the two nations face off in Thursday's European Championship Qualification tie.

It will be the penultimate game for Luis de la Fuente's men in Group A as La Roja battle with Scotland for the top spot in the cluster. Other than an away loss to the Tartan Army, Spain have won the rest of the fixtures in the group.

Cyprus are destined to finish bottom but Temur Ketsbaia's side will fight to at least get off the mark here.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cyprus vs Spain kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Alphamega Stadium

Cyprus and Spain will lock horns at the Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus with the game scheduled for 5pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Cyprus vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cyprus team news

Pieros Sotiriou is the big miss for Wednesday's hosts, apart from veteran attacker Demetris Christofi.

So 20-year-old Loizos Loizou will have to bear the responsibility up front.

Cyprus possible XI: Panagi; Andreou, Karo, Kyprianou, Gogic, Ioannou; Kyriakou, Charalampous, Kousoulos; Loizou, Kastanos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panagi, Demetriou, Mall, Michael Defenders: Karo, Antoniades, Correia, Pileas, Andreou, N. Panayiotou, Antoniou, Correa, A. Panayiotou, Laifis, N. Ioannou, Roberge Midfielders: Charalampous, Gogic, Kousoulos, Kyriakou, Spoljaric, Kastanos, M. Ioannou Forwards: Loizou, Kakoullis, Elia, Gavriel, Pittas, Tzionis

Spain team news

Aymeric Laporte, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alejandro Balde, Marco Asensio, Pedri and Ansu Fati are all among the omissions.

As Jose Gaya is a doubt, Pau Torres can cover up for Laporte, while Lamine Yamal would fill in place of Fati.

Alex Grimaldo, Alex Remiro, Rodrigo Riquelme and Aleix Garcia are in line for their international debuts.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Torres, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Yamal, Morata, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Martinez, Torres, Le Normand, Gaya, D. Garcia, Grimaldo, Navas Midfielders: Merino, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Sancet, Rodri, Zubimendi, A. Garcia, Riquelme Forwards: Morata, Ferran, Joselu, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 12, 2023 Spain 6-0 Cyprus UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 8, 1999 Spain 8-0 Cyprus UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 5, 1998 Cyprus 3-2 Spain UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 6, 1995 Spain 6-0 Cyprus UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 7, 1994 Cyprus 1-2 Spain UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

