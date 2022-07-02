'Massive signing for MLS' - Columbus transfer Cucho Hernandez highlighted amid Bale and Chiellini deals

The former Watford star is set to join the Ohio outfit on a deal through 2025

Cucho Hernandez is a "massive signing" for MLS, says Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter, after the Colombia forward made the switch to link up with the Ohio club this week.

The 23-year-old arrives from Watford following their relegation, and is the latest major name to arrive stateside amid a big influx of talent from Europe.

But while Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini have captured the headlines with their moves to Los Angeles FC, Hernandez has the potential to make major waves too, according to his new boss.

Why is Hernandez's capture a big deal for Columbus and MLS?

"It’s a massive signing for our club," Porter stated on the arrival of the attacker, who has penned a contract that will last through 2025.

"When you look at his profile, the age, his recent form, it’s a massive signing for the league as well - to get a young South American, 23 years old, who has proven himself in two of the top leagues in the world.

"We feel like he’s just beginning in terms of his career as well. He’s in his prime and he’ll have the best years of his career here."

What does Hernandez choosing MLS represent?

With Hernandez unlikely to be short of offers to stay in Europe, general manager Tim Bezbatchenko feels that his choice to come to America speaks to the growing quality of MLS as a league, adding: "He's a young player who's entering the prime of his career.

"He's played and seen what it's like to play in the top leagues in the world, and yet he's choosing MLS because he believes that's the best place for him and his career, and where he can shine and be the guy and score the goals, collaborate with the coach and other players.

"It's really exciting because I'm not sure it's happened before in this way [in MLS]. It really is emblematic, I think, of where this club is and where the league is."

