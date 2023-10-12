Croatia vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Croatia are set to face Turkey in their next Euros qualifier on October 12 in Opus Arena.
Croatia is coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins against Armeni and Latvia keeping a cleansheet in both those games and scoring six goals in the process. They are currently unbeaten in the qualifiers, winning three and drawing one, conceding just 1 goal in four games.
Turkey are coming into this on the back of a 4-2 loss to Japan in an international friendly. They have lost one game out of the five in the qualifiers so far, with the loss coming against Croatia, having conceded six goals while scoring eight in the process.
Croatia vs Turkey kick-off time
|Date:
|October 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Opus Arena
The Euro qualifier game between Croatia and Turkey will be played on October 12 at 7:45pm BST in Opus Arena.
How to watch Croatia vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch on Viaplay Xtra in the US.
Team news & squads
Croatia team news
Luka Modric has been shunned at his club side and returns to Croatia in search of minutes and is expected to return to the lineup and captain the side against Turkey.
Croatia predicted XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Erlic, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic
|Defenders:
|Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic
|Midfielders:
|Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Perisic, Pasalic, Ivanusec
|Forwards:
|Kramaric, Petkovic, Musa, Beljo
Turkey team news
Real Madrid's Arda Guler is yet to return from his injury and is therefore unavailable for selection in this game. The rest of the players are fit and Turkey might field a unchanged XI.
Turkey predicted XI: Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Under, Ozcan, Akturkoglu; Nayir
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunok, Cakir, Sengezer
|Defenders:
|BoBardakci, Kaba, Demiral, Celik, Elmaci, Ozkacar, Akaydin
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Ucan, Kahveci, Ozcan, Kadioglu, Under, Kokcu, Yusek
|Forwards:
|Karaman, Nayir, Bozok, Akturkoglu, Yilmaz
Head-to-Head Record
Two of the last four games between Croatia and Turkey have ended in a draw with each side winning one game.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/03/23
|Turkey 0-2 Croatia
|Euro qualifiers
|11/11/2020
|Turkey 3-3 Croatia
|International Friendly
|06/09/17
|Turkey 1-0 Croatia
|World Cup qualifiers
|06/09/16
|Croatia 1-1 Turkey
|World Cup qualifiers