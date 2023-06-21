Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise Harry Maguire message after marking 200th Portugal appearance with late winner

Cristiano Ronaldo received a surprise congratulatory message from Harry Maguire after marking his 200th Portugal appearance with a late winner.

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal's talismanic skipper came to the rescue when he scored against Iceland in the 90th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for the visitors in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday evening. It was his record-extending 123rd international goal, and to commemorate his 200th game with the Navigators, Ronaldo put up a video on his Instagram handle - a collage of all his best moments with the green and maroon jersey that culminated with the goal he scored against Iceland.

Along with the video, he wrote a caption that read: "𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal."

His former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo, with whom he shares a close bond, commented with three love-eye emojis. But it was surprising to find Maguire congratulating Ronaldo given that there were widespread reports of the defender being embroiled in a "power struggle" with the forward at Old Trafford.

The England international felt that his authority as the Red Devils skipper was being undermined by the presence of Ronaldo, which led to an alleged rift between the duo. However, the reported feud seems to be in the past as Maguire replied, “Some achievement”, with clapping and fire emojis to Ronaldo's post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was ecstatic after reaching the 200-cap milestone with his country and the occasion was made even sweeter as he turned up at the right place at the right time to score the winner against a gritty Iceland defence.

"I'm so happy. To reach 200 caps is the kind of moment that you never expect. It's an unbelievable achievement. And of course, to score the winning goal makes it even more special," he said after the game.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will go on his post-season break after fulfilling his international commitments and will return to action almost a month later in a friendly against Celta Vigo with his club Al-Nassr on July 17.