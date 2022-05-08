‘Could have done better’ - £100m man Grealish assesses a ‘difficult’ debut season at Man City

Jack Grealish admits that his debut season at Manchester City has been “difficult”, with the £100 million ($123m) playmaker conceding that he “could have done better” on the back of a record-breaking transfer.

The England international became the most expensive player in British football when walking away from boyhood club Aston Villa to take on a new challenge with the reigning Premier League champions.

Said switch has not worked out entirely as planned, with Grealish struggling to live up to his hefty price tag, and the 26-year-old accepts that he still has plenty to prove.

What does Grealish make of his efforts at Man City?

A man that secured a big-money move on the back of helping his country to the final of Euro 2020, has told beIN Sports of his search for a spark at the Etihad Stadium: “I feel like I could have done better, obviously. I’ve said that a lot of times. I feel I could have scored more, assisted more, and had more of an impact on certain games.

“But one thing I’ve realised this year is that even when players have gone for big transfer fees, or have done well and moved to a new club, I’ve watched them and thought ‘How can you struggle? It’s just football’.

“When I’ve done it myself now, I’ve realised there’s much more to it than just 90 minutes on a football pitch once or twice a week.

“There’s adapting to a new changing room, to a new manager, to a new staff, to a while new training ground, to a whole new city. For me, all I’d ever known was being at Aston Villa, and being around my family.

“It’s been different, it’s been difficult, but I knew that it wouldn’t be the same. I knew that I’d have to try and step out of my comfort zone a little bit. It’s probably been more than I thought it would.”

Jack Grealish has magic powers, pass it on 🪄 pic.twitter.com/eTMnN2LlC1 — GOAL (@goal) December 11, 2021

How many goals has Grealish scored for Man City?

Grealish opened his goal account for City in his third appearance for the club, as the Blues crushed Norwich 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in August 2021.

He has managed just four more efforts since then, with only one of those coming in the Premier League – during a 7-0 demolition of Leeds on December 14.

Ten top-flight outings have been taken in without troubling the scorers, while Pep Guardiola’s side have tumbled out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage once more.

Grealish, who has three assists to his name through 36 appearances, could still get his hands on a league title this season, but more will be expected of him in 2022-23 after taking a year to find his feet in Manchester.

