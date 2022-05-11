Coppa Italia hero Perisic slams Inter's contract approach

Ivan Perisic blasted Inter over delays surrounding his future at the club after his extra time brace sealed Coppa Italia glory against Juventus in Rome for the Nerazzurri on Wednesday.

The Croatia star turned in a man-of-the-match performance as he helped Simone Inzaghi's side fight back from a goal down to force an additional half-hour before snatching a pair of game-winning goals for a second trophy of the year.

But speaking afterwards, the playmaker expressed his frustration over the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, as he waits to discover if he will be offered an extension before his deal runs out next month.

What has Perisic said about his Inter contract situation?

Despite the jubilation of another silverware triumph in Rome however, Perisic was left perturbed over the subject of his future in a post-match interview.

"I don’t know anything yet," he told Sports Mediaset when asked about the matter of a new contract.

"With important players, you don’t wait to the last minute. You ought to know that too."

What has Perisic said about Inter's silverware prospects?

Victory at Stadio Olimpico makes it two trophies from two this term on the domestic front for Inter, having also defeated Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana in front of a home crowd at San Siro in January.

Perisic says he never doubted his side's resolve, even when they trailed, adding: “I always believed, when we were 1-0 up or 2-1 down, I tried to lift everyone’s heads, as we lost our heads for 10-15 minutes, but we reacted well and I think the victory was deserved."

On the matter of another Serie A triumph, he added: “I always feel like a leader, but when the team works like this, it’s easier to be a leader. We just need to keep going, there are two final games left, anything is possible in football and we must keep believing.”

