Barcelona make €6m bid for LA Galaxy star Julian Araujo after having initial offer rejected

Barcelona are back in for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo with the Spanish giants submitting a second offer for the fullback.

Barcelona after Araujo

Have made second offer to Galaxy

Araujo would provide depth in defense

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have submitted an offer that would see them sign Araujo on loan with an option to buy, GOAL can confirm. Their first bid came in at about €3 million ($3.25m), which the Galaxy rejected, prompting a second proposal of around €6 million ($6.5m) with the MLS side maintaining a 20 percent sell-on fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona had been linked with the Mexican international last summer, but ultimately signed Hector Bellerin to provide depth at the right-back position. However, with Bellerin looking set to join Sporting CP, Barca have renewed their interest in Araujo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 21-year-old defender would largely get minutes with Barcelona B to begin with, though the long-term aim is to integrate him into the first-team setup. Barca's second string are managed by Mexican legend Rafa Marquez.

DID YOU KNOW? Araujo has earned three caps for Mexico's national team since filing a one-time switch in 2021. He is only one of three players to play for both Mexico and the U.S. men's national team on the senior level, joining Martin Vazquez and Edgar Castillo.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barcelona are set to face Real Betis on Wednesday. Xavi and Co. currently sit atop La Liga with a five-point lead over second place Real Madrid.