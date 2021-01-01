Chivas keen on signing LA Galaxy star Alvarez

The promising 18-year-old has a family connection to the Liga MX club, as his father once played there

Chivas are interested in signing Efrain Alvarez from the LA Galaxy this summer, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already made 33 MLS appearances, with his production as a teenager making him one of the top prospects in North America. His father, Crescencio Alvarez, once played for Chivas, giving the Liga MX side hope of luring him away from his current home.

Sources have said that while no official contact has been made, an approach could be forthcoming. Alvarez would cost an estimated fee of at least $12 million (£8.5m).

What do we know?

Chivas would want to bring in Alvarez this summer, which would clash with the Galaxy's 2021 MLS campaign that has just begun.

Because the youngster is under contract, LA would require a significant monetary offer for talks to have any chance of progressing, which sources say could put off Chivas in their pursuit of the player.

Indeed, Alvarez is rated as one of the best young players in MLS, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic commenting back in 2019: "He's by far the biggest talent from everybody [in MLS]."

"Because he thinks football. He has that football in him, and it's natural. It didn't come by him training or something. [Anyone can] have the training, the physical [work] and all those things that you put together [to become a better player], but you cannot have that football in you. He has it.

"He goes on the field, and you see when he plays, he's all natural: the way he thinks, the way he moves the ball, the way he touches the ball. By far the best player in MLS. He just needs his game time, and he will show it also."

Alvarez's national team allegiance

There has been plenty of drama surrounding Alvarez's national team future, as he has yet to make a permanent choice between the U.S. and Mexico.

He was part of Mexico's friendly roster in March, though that did not represent an official decision towards El Tri. He had also spent time training in the USMNT camp at the end of 2020.

His father, meanwhile, has described the process of choosing between countries as traumatizing.

