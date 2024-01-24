Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Femenino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between Chelsea FC Women and Real Madrid Femenino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to book their spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals when they welcome rock-bottom Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues kicked off their European campaign with an entertaining 2-2 stalemate against the Spanish side in Madrid, the only point Alberto Toril’s side have earned in the competition so far, as they remain rooted to the bottom of Group D with three losses out of four.

Having collected eight points from four Champions League group stage games, Emma Hayes' side currently sits at the top of the standings with two matches to spare, although Hacken and Paris FC are hot on their heels, waiting to pounce on any slip-ups from the English side.

The Blues lead the way in the Women's Super League, extending their lead at the top to three points with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United over the weekend. Real Madrid, meanwhile, suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat against domestic rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal, with Mariona and Salma Paralluelo both bagging braces.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea FC Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Real Madrid Femenino online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1, DAZN and DAZN Women's Football YouTube.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea are unable to call upon their star forward Sam Kerr after the Australian goal-machine picked up a season-ending knee injury during the club's training camp in Morocco. Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Katerina Svitkova, and Catarina Macario are other definite absentees for this clash.

In the absence of Kerr, Lauren James has stepped up with the goods in the final third, with the England superstar bagging a hat-trick on Sunday to crush Manchester United in the WSL.

Chelsea possible XI: Musovic; Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Fishel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Real Madrid will also be without their top-scorer Signe Bruun, who has been out since November after she sustained a concussion. Head coach Alberto Toril has stated that the 25-year-old is back in full training, but her status remains uncertain for Wednesday.

Caroline Weir and Carla Camacho both suffered ACL tears last year and are out for the rest of the campaign. Naomie Feller, Linda Caicedo, and Sandie Toletti were all sidelined around the end of 2023, but have since recovered and will be in action.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Rodriguez; Hernandez, Andres, Sousa, Carmosa; Olofsson, Toletti; Del Castillo, Zornoza, Caicedo; Feller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa, Mylene Chavas Defenders: K. Robles, Rocio, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri Forwards: Brunn, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/11/2023 Real Madrid 2-2 Chelsea FC Women UEFA Women's Champions League 09/12/2022 Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea FC Women UEFA Women's Champions League 24/11/2022 Chelsea FC Women 2-2 Real Madrid UEFA Women's Champions League

